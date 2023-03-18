Saturday's contest at Amway Center has the San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) taking on the Furman Paladins (28-7) at 12:10 PM ET on March 18. Our computer prediction projects a 76-67 victory for San Diego State, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 137.5 over/under.

San Diego State vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: San Diego State -5.5

San Diego State -5.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -250, Furman +200

San Diego State vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, Furman 67

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Furman

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-5.5)



San Diego State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



San Diego State is 16-15-0 against the spread, while Furman's ATS record this season is 19-11-0. The Aztecs have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Paladins games have gone over 17 times. The teams score 153.5 points per game, 16.0 more points than this matchup's total. San Diego State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 games. Furman has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs average 71.8 points per game (180th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (28th in college basketball). They have a +285 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

San Diego State pulls down 33 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

San Diego State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Aztecs' 96.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 116th in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 32nd in college basketball.

San Diego State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 11 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (159th in college basketball).

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins have a +371 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.7 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and are giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 211th in college basketball.

Furman wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It grabs 32.8 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Furman connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.7% from beyond the arc (154th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.1%.

Furman has won the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.7 (61st in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (164th in college basketball).

