Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) versus the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Oklahoma State. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 18.
Last time out, the Cowgirls lost 64-57 to Texas on Saturday.
Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, Miami (FL) 69
Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls defeated the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in an 86-82 win on January 7, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Cowgirls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- Oklahoma State has eight wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Oklahoma State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-82 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 7
- 73-68 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on February 22
- 79-77 over Florida State (No. 25) on November 24
- 77-56 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on February 11
- 70-65 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on January 11
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 8, the Hurricanes registered their signature win of the season, a 77-66 home victory.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on February 9
- 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16
Oklahoma State Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (279th in college basketball).
- Oklahoma State is averaging 75.4 points per game this season in conference games, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.8).
- The Cowgirls average 79.8 points per game at home, compared to 73.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- In home games, Oklahoma State is ceding 7.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than on the road (73.1).
- The Cowgirls have been scoring 70.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 75.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 70.7 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.8 per contest to rank 164th in college basketball.
- Miami (FL) scores fewer points in conference play (67.3 per game) than overall (70.7).
- At home, the Hurricanes average 74.8 points per game. Away, they average 65.5.
- Miami (FL) gives up 60.6 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.
- The Hurricanes have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 65.4 points per contest, 5.3 fewer points their than season average of 70.7.
