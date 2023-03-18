Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.
The Hoosiers dropped their last matchup 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers' signature win this season came against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 3). The Hoosiers secured the 87-78 win at home on February 9.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hoosiers are 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
- Indiana has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game (scoring 81.5 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball) and have a +575 scoring differential overall.
- Indiana is scoring 78.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3 fewer points per game than its overall average (81.5).
- The Hoosiers are putting up 82.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Indiana has been better at home this season, giving up 56.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
- The Hoosiers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 81.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.3 points fewer than the 81.5 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.