Saturday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at 11:30 AM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-54 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.

The Hoosiers fell in their last game 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Hoosiers claimed their best win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles notched their best win of the season on November 7, when they claimed a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 90th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25

74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 213) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game with a +575 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 62.3 per contest (117th in college basketball).

With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, Indiana is posting 3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.5 PPG).

The Hoosiers are scoring 82.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.

Indiana is allowing 56.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.8).

The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81.2 points a contest compared to the 81.5 they've averaged this season.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights