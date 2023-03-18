Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at 11:30 AM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-54 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.
The Hoosiers fell in their last game 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Hoosiers claimed their best win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
- Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles notched their best win of the season on November 7, when they claimed a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 90th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
- 74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 213) on February 18
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game with a +575 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 62.3 per contest (117th in college basketball).
- With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, Indiana is posting 3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.5 PPG).
- The Hoosiers are scoring 82.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
- Indiana is allowing 56.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.8).
- The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81.2 points a contest compared to the 81.5 they've averaged this season.
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 69.4 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per contest, 126th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech has scored 71.3 points per game in OVC play, and 69.4 overall.
- At home the Golden Eagles are putting up 74 points per game, nine more than they are averaging away (65).
- Tennessee Tech is allowing fewer points at home (61 per game) than on the road (65.1).
- While the Golden Eagles are posting 69.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 71.5 a contest.
