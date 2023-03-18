Saturday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at 11:30 AM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-54 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.

The Hoosiers fell in their last game 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Indiana Schedule Analysis

  • On February 9, the Hoosiers claimed their best win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
  • Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
  • 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
  • 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
  • 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
  • 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Golden Eagles notched their best win of the season on November 7, when they claimed a 68-63 victory over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 90th-most wins.
  • When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on November 7
  • 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4
  • 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
  • 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
  • 74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 213) on February 18

Indiana Performance Insights

  • The Hoosiers are outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game with a +575 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allow 62.3 per contest (117th in college basketball).
  • With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten action, Indiana is posting 3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.5 PPG).
  • The Hoosiers are scoring 82.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 78.5 points per contest.
  • Indiana is allowing 56.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (65.8).
  • The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81.2 points a contest compared to the 81.5 they've averaged this season.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

  • The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 69.4 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per contest, 126th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential.
  • In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech has scored 71.3 points per game in OVC play, and 69.4 overall.
  • At home the Golden Eagles are putting up 74 points per game, nine more than they are averaging away (65).
  • Tennessee Tech is allowing fewer points at home (61 per game) than on the road (65.1).
  • While the Golden Eagles are posting 69.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, producing 71.5 a contest.

