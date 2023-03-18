Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.

The Hoosiers dropped their last matchup 79-75 against Ohio State on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers defeated the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-78, on February 9, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Hoosiers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature win this season came in a 68-63 victory on November 7 over the Ball State Cardinals, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 71) in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Hoosiers have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 93rd-most in the country.

Tennessee Tech has 16 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25

79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers' +575 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.3 per outing (117th in college basketball).

Indiana is averaging 78.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3 fewer points per game than its season average (81.5).

Offensively, the Hoosiers have played better in home games this year, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game when playing on the road.

At home, Indiana is ceding 9.4 fewer points per game (56.4) than away from home (65.8).

The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 81.2 points a contest compared to the 81.5 they've averaged this year.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights