The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) play at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports. The game has no line set.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of Indiana State's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

The Sycamores' ATS record is 22-9-0 this season.

Indiana State (22-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71% of the time, 11.7% more often than South Carolina Upstate (16-11-0) this season.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 79.4 148.3 69.3 138.9 146.2 South Carolina Upstate 68.9 148.3 69.6 138.9 139.2

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Indiana State has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Sycamores have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

The 79.4 points per game the Sycamores put up are 9.8 more points than the Spartans give up (69.6).

Indiana State has a 17-4 record against the spread and a 19-4 record overall when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits

Indiana State South Carolina Upstate 11-4 Home Record 11-2 7-6 Away Record 4-12 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

