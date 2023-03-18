Saturday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 77-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on March 18.

The game has no line set.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloSports

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 77, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-11.6)

Indiana State (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Indiana State has a 22-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to South Carolina Upstate, who is 16-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Sycamores are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 13-14-0. In the past 10 games, Indiana State has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. South Carolina Upstate has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 152nd in college basketball) and have a +344 scoring differential overall.

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It is grabbing 31.5 rebounds per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.0 per outing.

Indiana State connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Sycamores' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank eighth in college basketball, and the 89.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 124th in college basketball.

Indiana State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (133rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (147th in college basketball).

