The Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Indiana State is 22-11-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, 18 out of the Sycamores' 33 games have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate is 16-12-1 ATS this season.

Spartans games have gone over the point total 13 out of 29 times this year.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.