The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (22-12) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Indiana State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana State Stats Insights

This season, the Sycamores have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana State is 17-5 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Spartans are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Sycamores sit at 193rd.

The Sycamores average 9.8 more points per game (79.4) than the Spartans allow (69.6).

When Indiana State scores more than 69.6 points, it is 19-4.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

Indiana State is putting up 80.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (77.7).

Defensively the Sycamores have played better at home this season, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.

Indiana State is sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 0.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Schedule