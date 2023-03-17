The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) are 23-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) on Friday, beginning at 6:50 PM on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 1-16 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -23 146.5

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Purdue and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points.

The average point total in Purdue's outings this year is 135.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 13-20-1 against the spread this season.

Purdue has won 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Purdue has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -10000.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Purdue has a 99% chance to win.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 9 26.5% 73.1 151.1 62.7 137.2 137.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 20 60.6% 78 151.1 74.5 137.2 147.6

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

Purdue has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Boilermakers have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

The Boilermakers put up only 1.4 fewer points per game (73.1) than the Knights allow (74.5).

Purdue has a 9-6-1 record against the spread and a 16-0 record overall when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 13-20-1 1-3 15-19-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 14-18-1 1-0 19-14-0

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Purdue Fairleigh Dickinson 14-2 Home Record 10-5 8-3 Away Record 8-9 6-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 3-7-1 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

