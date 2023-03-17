The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:50 PM. The contest airs on TNT.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.

Purdue has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the ninth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 228th.

The Boilermakers average 73.1 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights allow.

Purdue has a 16-0 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Purdue is averaging nine more points per game (76.3) than it is in away games (67.3).

The Boilermakers allow 61.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue has fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.

Purdue Schedule