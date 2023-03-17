How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:50 PM. The contest airs on TNT.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- Purdue has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the ninth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 228th.
- The Boilermakers average 73.1 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 74.5 the Knights allow.
- Purdue has a 16-0 record when scoring more than 74.5 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Purdue is averaging nine more points per game (76.3) than it is in away games (67.3).
- The Boilermakers allow 61.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue has fared better when playing at home this season, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-65
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Ohio State
|W 80-66
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Penn State
|W 67-65
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
