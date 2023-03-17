How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 6:50 PM.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.
- Purdue is 14-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Knights are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.
- The 73.1 points per game the Boilermakers score are the same as the Knights allow.
- When Purdue scores more than 74.5 points, it is 16-0.
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- This season, Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 54th.
- The Knights' 78 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has a 10-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue puts up 76.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Boilermakers allow 61.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- In home games, Purdue is draining 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (32%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Fairleigh Dickinson is averaging 7.8 more points per game at home (81.5) than away (73.7).
- In 2022-23 the Knights are giving up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (72.9) than away (75.6).
- Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-65
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Ohio State
|W 80-66
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Penn State
|W 67-65
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 70-50
|Rothman Center
|3/7/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 67-66
|Hammel Court
|3/15/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 84-61
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Nationwide Arena
