Zach Edey and Demetre Roberts are two players to watch on Friday at 6:50 PM ET, when the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) square off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Purdue's Last Game

In its previous game, Purdue defeated Penn State on Sunday, 67-65. Edey scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in one assist and 13 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Edey 30 13 1 0 0 0 David Jenkins Jr. 11 1 2 0 0 3 Mason Gillis 10 6 3 0 0 2

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey is tops on the Boilermakers with 22.3 points per game (sixth in the country) and 12.8 rebounds (third in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.

Braden Smith is tops on the Boilermakers at 4.3 assists per game, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 9.8 points.

Fletcher Loyer is posting 10.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Furst is averaging 5.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Ethan Morton is putting up 3.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Purdue Top Performers (Last 10 Games)