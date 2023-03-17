Friday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) facing off at Nationwide Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-61 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:50 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Fairleigh Dickinson projects to cover the 23-point spread in its matchup against Purdue. The over/under is currently listed at 145, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Purdue -23

Purdue -23 Point Total: 145

145 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -10000, Fairleigh Dickinson +1800

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Fairleigh Dickinson (+23)



Fairleigh Dickinson (+23) Pick OU: Under (145)



Purdue has compiled a 13-20-1 record against the spread this season, while Fairleigh Dickinson is 14-18-1. The Boilermakers have a 15-19-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Knights have a record of 19-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 151.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Purdue is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers average 73.1 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +352 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank ninth in the country, and are 11.8 more than the 24.4 its opponents pull down per outing.

Purdue knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (231st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 31.4% from long range.

The Boilermakers put up 100.6 points per 100 possessions (25th in college basketball), while giving up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball).

Purdue has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.4 per game (40th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.1 (358th in college basketball).

