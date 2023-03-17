The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and the No. 14 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:30 PM. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

The Thunderbirds put up 10.3 more points per game (69.1) than the Fighting Irish give up to opponents (58.8).

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Southern Utah is 19-4.

Notre Dame has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.1 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Fighting Irish put up are 8.9 more points than the Thunderbirds allow (65.9).

Notre Dame is 22-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Southern Utah is 18-3 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 45.9% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Thunderbirds concede defensively.

The Thunderbirds' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

