Friday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) matching up at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.

Their last time out, the Fighting Irish lost 64-38 to Louisville on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Fighting Irish beat the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18.

The Fighting Irish have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Notre Dame has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (five).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26

Notre Dame Performance Insights