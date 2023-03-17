Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) taking on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-56 win as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
Their last time out, the Fighting Irish lost 64-38 to Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish beat the No. 4-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
- The Fighting Irish have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish average 74.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per contest (48th in college basketball). They have a +480 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game.
- Notre Dame is posting 70.1 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (74.8).
- Offensively, the Fighting Irish have fared better at home this season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 68.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Notre Dame has been better at home this season, ceding 56.8 points per game, compared to 57.9 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Fighting Irish have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 74.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
