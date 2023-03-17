Friday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) taking on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-56 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 64-38 loss to Louisville in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On December 18, the Fighting Irish registered their best win of the season, a 63-52 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Notre Dame has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26

Notre Dame Performance Insights