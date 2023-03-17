Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) going head to head against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-56 win as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish enter this contest on the heels of a 64-38 loss to Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's signature win of the season came in a 63-52 victory versus the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).
- Notre Dame has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.
- The Fighting Irish have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 21) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 21) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game with a +480 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 58.8 per contest (48th in college basketball).
- With 70.1 points per game in ACC contests, Notre Dame is putting up 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.8 PPG).
- The Fighting Irish are posting 79.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (68.8).
- In home games, Notre Dame is surrendering 1.1 fewer points per game (56.8) than away from home (57.9).
- The Fighting Irish have been scoring 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 74.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
