Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) matching up at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 78-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Notre Dame, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Fighting Irish lost their most recent matchup 64-38 against Louisville on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 78, Southern Utah 56
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish took down the No. 4-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).
- Notre Dame has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
- The Fighting Irish have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 20) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on February 16
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on January 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish have a +480 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.
- Notre Dame is averaging 70.1 points per game this season in conference games, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (74.8).
- The Fighting Irish average 79.1 points per game in home games, compared to 68.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame is giving up 56.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 57.9.
- The Fighting Irish have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.3 points fewer than the 74.8 they've scored this year.
