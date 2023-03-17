The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 2:45 PM.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Marquette has covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.

Vermont has compiled an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Catamounts games have gone over the point total 15 out of 29 times this year.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Marquette is 10th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles' national championship odds have improved from +16000 at the start of the season to +2000, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Vermont Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +300000

+300000 Vermont has +300000 odds to win the national championship, which ranks 58th in college basketball. Our computer rankings also have the team 100th.

With odds of +300000, Vermont has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

