The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are favored (-4.5) to beat the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here are some insights about this Midwest Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -4.5 139.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in 21 of 28 games this season.

The average total in Indiana's contests this year is 143.5, four more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hoosiers are 15-13-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won 12, or 75%, of those games.

Indiana has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Indiana.

Indiana vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 21 75% 75 151.6 68.5 134.2 142.4 Kent State 19 63.3% 76.6 151.6 65.7 134.2 143.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Hoosiers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

The Hoosiers score 9.3 more points per game (75) than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).

Indiana has a 12-8 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when putting up more than 65.7 points.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 15-13-0 9-5 17-11-0 Kent State 20-10-0 2-0 12-18-0

Indiana vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits

Indiana Kent State 15-2 Home Record 15-0 5-7 Away Record 9-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

