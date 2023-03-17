The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) are favored (-4.5) to defeat the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest starts at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here are some insights about this Midwest Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The point total is set at 139.5 for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -4.5 139.5

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 28 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have gone over 139.5 points.

Indiana's contests this year have an average point total of 143.5, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hoosiers have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Indiana has won 12 out of the 16 games, or 75%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Indiana has won nine of its 11 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 65.5% chance to win.

Indiana vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 21 75% 75 151.6 68.5 134.2 142.4 Kent State 19 63.3% 76.6 151.6 65.7 134.2 143.8

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Hoosiers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The 75 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes give up (65.7).

Indiana has a 12-8 record against the spread and an 18-5 record overall when scoring more than 65.7 points.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 15-13-0 9-5 17-11-0 Kent State 20-10-0 2-0 12-18-0

Indiana vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits

Indiana Kent State 15-2 Home Record 15-0 5-7 Away Record 9-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

