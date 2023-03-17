The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) meet on Friday at 9:55 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Indiana Stats Insights

This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Golden Flashes' opponents have hit.

Indiana has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 138th.

The 75.0 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).

When Indiana puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 18-5.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Indiana is averaging 12.6 more points per game (80.1) than it is when playing on the road (67.5).

The Hoosiers allow 65.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.2 away from home.

When playing at home, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Schedule