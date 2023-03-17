How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) meet on Friday at 9:55 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Indiana Stats Insights
- This season, the Hoosiers have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Golden Flashes' opponents have hit.
- Indiana has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes sit at 138th.
- The 75.0 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).
- When Indiana puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 18-5.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Indiana is averaging 12.6 more points per game (80.1) than it is when playing on the road (67.5).
- The Hoosiers allow 65.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.2 away from home.
- When playing at home, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|W 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|MVP Arena
