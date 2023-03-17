The Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are set to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at MVP Arena, with a start time of 10:36 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Sincere Carry are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 10:36 PM ET

10:36 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Indiana's Last Game

In its most recent game, Indiana lost to Penn State on Saturday, 77-73. Its top scorer was Jackson-Davis with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 24 10 7 2 1 0 Tamar Bates 14 0 3 0 0 2 Jalen Hood-Schifino 11 3 4 1 1 0

Kent State's Last Game

Kent State won its most recent game versus Toledo, 93-78, on Saturday. Carry led the way with 26 points, plus three boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sincere Carry 26 3 4 0 0 4 Malique Jacobs 18 13 6 1 3 0 Chris Payton 17 5 0 0 2 0

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis paces his squad in points (20.8), rebounds (10.9) and assists (4.1) per game, shooting 57.9% from the field. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (sixth in college basketball).

Jalen Hood-Schifino posts 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Race Thompson puts up 7.9 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field.

Miller Kopp puts up 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trey Galloway posts 6.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kent State Players to Watch

Malique Jacobs gives the Golden Flashes 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He also delivers 2.7 steals (fourth in the nation) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Miryne Thomas tops the Golden Flashes in rebounding (5.5 per game), and produces 10.6 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Golden Flashes receive 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Chris Payton.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak is posting 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 73.1% of his shots from the floor.

Indiana Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 22.7 10.7 5.6 1.5 1.9 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 15.6 4.4 2.6 0.4 0.5 0.6 Miller Kopp 8 3 1.7 0.7 0.2 1.8 Race Thompson 7.6 3.7 0.6 1.3 0.3 0.1 Trey Galloway 5.4 3.1 2.5 0.6 0 0.8

Kent State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)