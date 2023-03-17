Friday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Indiana securing the victory. Game time is at 9:55 PM on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Kent State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 139.5 over/under.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Indiana -4.5

Indiana -4.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Indiana -190, Kent State +155

Indiana vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Kent State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Kent State

Pick ATS: Kent State (+4.5)



Kent State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Indiana is 15-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 20-10-0 ATS record. A total of 17 out of the Hoosiers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 12 of the Golden Flashes' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 151.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kent State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 99th in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +217 scoring differential overall.

Indiana wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is grabbing 33 rebounds per game (99th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Indiana makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball) at a 37% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Hoosiers rank 69th in college basketball by averaging 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 120th in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Indiana has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (110th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (304th in college basketball).

