Indiana vs. Kent State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 9:55 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-4.5)
|140
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-4)
|141
|-189
|+160
Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Hoosiers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
- Kent State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this year.
- Golden Flashes games have hit the over 11 out of 31 times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Indiana is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
- The Hoosiers have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000.
- The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
