The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 9:55 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Indiana (-4.5) 140.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Indiana (-4.5) 140 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Indiana (-4) 141 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends

  • Indiana has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Hoosiers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
  • Kent State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this year.
  • Golden Flashes games have hit the over 11 out of 31 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Indiana is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
  • The Hoosiers have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000.
  • The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

