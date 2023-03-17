The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) and the No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) meet on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 9:55 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Indiana vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Indiana has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

In the Hoosiers' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Kent State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this year.

Golden Flashes games have hit the over 11 out of 31 times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Indiana is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).

The Hoosiers have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

