The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-9) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:40 PM. The contest airs on TNT.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Utah State vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Utah State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Utah State (-1.5) 155.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Utah State (-1.5) 155.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Utah State (-2) 155 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Utah State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Utah State is 21-12-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Aggies' 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • Missouri has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 18 out of 33 times this year.

Utah State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • Utah State is 36th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (18th-best).
  • The Aggies have had the 58th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +30000 at the start of the season to +25000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Utah State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
  • The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.