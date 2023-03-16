Marcus Carr and Tucker Richardson are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:25 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns (26-8) take on the Colgate Raiders (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Texas vs. Colgate

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas' Last Game

Texas won its most recent game versus Kansas, 76-56, on Saturday. Dylan Disu led the way with 18 points, plus six rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 18 6 2 1 0 0 Jabari Rice 17 2 3 1 0 0 Marcus Carr 17 3 3 0 0 1

Colgate's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its last game, Colgate topped Lafayette 79-61. With 21 points, Keegan Records was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keegan Records 21 6 3 0 5 0 Oliver Lynch-Daniels 14 2 0 0 0 2 Tucker Richardson 14 12 11 1 1 2

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.5 assists and 10.5 points.

Jabari Rice averages 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyrese Hunter posts 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Disu is posting 8.3 points, 1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Colgate Players to Watch

Records tops the Raiders in rebounding (6 per game), and averages 13 points and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Raiders get 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Braeden Smith.

Ryan Moffatt gets the Raiders 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels is posting 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 52.4% of his shots from the field and 50.3% from beyond the arc (fifth in the nation), with 2.5 triples per contest.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Carr 13.3 3.5 4.3 2.1 0.1 1.6 Jabari Rice 15.9 3.3 2.1 1.2 0.4 2.1 Dylan Disu 12 5.7 1.2 0.8 1 0.5 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 1.9 1.9 0.9 0.3 1.7 Timmy Allen 6.1 5 2.9 0.7 0 0

Colgate Top Performers (Last 10 Games)