Thursday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (19-10) and St. John's Red Storm (22-8) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Boilermakers dropped their last outing 69-58 against Iowa on Friday.

Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 66, St. John's (NY) 64

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers beat the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in a 73-65 win on January 29, which was their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Boilermakers are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Boilermakers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

73-65 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 29

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Purdue Performance Insights