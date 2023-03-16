Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (19-10) and St. John's Red Storm (22-8) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Boilermakers dropped their last outing 69-58 against Iowa on Friday.
Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Purdue vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 66, St. John's (NY) 64
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- The Boilermakers beat the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in a 73-65 win on January 29, which was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Boilermakers are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Boilermakers are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-65 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 29
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on November 26
- 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 53) on January 26
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on November 30
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and allow 65.2 per outing (202nd in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Purdue puts up fewer points per game (67.9) than its overall average (70.7).
- The Boilermakers score 74.6 points per game at home, compared to 66 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.6 points per contest.
- Purdue gives up 64.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 66.2 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Boilermakers have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 70.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
