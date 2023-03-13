The Detroit Pistons (15-53) will try to end a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (31-37) on March 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Indiana has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.

The Pacers record only 3.1 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pistons give up (118.9).

When Indiana totals more than 118.9 points, it is 18-10.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers score 118.6 points per game at home, compared to 112.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In home games, Indiana is allowing 0.7 fewer points per game (117.6) than when playing on the road (118.3).

When playing at home, the Pacers are sinking 0.9 more three-pointers per game (14.3) than when playing on the road (13.4). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Pacers Injuries