The Detroit Pistons (15-53) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (31-37) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 34 of Indiana's 68 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The Pacers are 37-31-0 ATS this season.

This season, Indiana has been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.

Indiana has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Pacers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 0 0% 115.8 227.1 117.9 236.8 232.8 Pistons 0 0% 111.3 227.1 118.9 236.8 227.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

Seven of Pacers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-14-0) than it has in road affairs (16-17-0).

The Pacers average only 3.1 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pistons allow (118.9).

When Indiana scores more than 118.9 points, it is 21-7 against the spread and 18-10 overall.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 37-31 4-5 34-34 Pistons 31-37 26-33 36-32

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Pistons 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 21-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-3 18-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-7 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.9 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-9 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-17

