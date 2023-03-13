Pacers vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-53) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end an 11-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (31-37) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 34 of Indiana's 68 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The Pacers are 37-31-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Indiana has been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Indiana has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Pacers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.8
|227.1
|117.9
|236.8
|232.8
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|111.3
|227.1
|118.9
|236.8
|227.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Pacers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Indiana has done a better job covering the spread at home (21-14-0) than it has in road affairs (16-17-0).
- The Pacers average only 3.1 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Pistons allow (118.9).
- When Indiana scores more than 118.9 points, it is 21-7 against the spread and 18-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|37-31
|4-5
|34-34
|Pistons
|31-37
|26-33
|36-32
Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Pacers
|Pistons
|115.8
|111.3
|10
|28
|21-7
|14-3
|18-10
|10-7
|117.9
|118.9
|26
|29
|11-4
|16-9
|12-3
|8-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.