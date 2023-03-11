Zach Edey and Brice Sensabaugh are two players to watch on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Purdue Boilermakers (27-5, 15-5 Big Ten) square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-18, 5-15 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament at United Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ohio State

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Purdue's Last Game

In its previous game, Purdue defeated Rutgers on Friday, 70-65. Mason Gillis scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in one assist and nine rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mason Gillis 20 9 1 0 0 2 Zach Edey 16 11 1 0 1 0 David Jenkins Jr. 12 2 2 0 0 3

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey is tops on his squad in both points (21.7) and rebounds (12.8) per game, and also puts up 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.2 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Braden Smith averages a team-leading 4.2 assists per game. He is also putting up 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Fletcher Loyer puts up 11.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb Furst is putting up 5.7 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Ethan Morton is putting up 4.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Purdue Top Performers (Last 10 Games)