The No. 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers (22-10, 12-8 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten), Saturday at 3:30 PM live on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Penn State matchup.

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Indiana vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Indiana has covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

A total of 18 out of the Hoosiers' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.

Penn State has covered 19 times in 31 chances against the spread this year.

In the Nittany Lions' 31 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Indiana is 12th-best in the country. It is far below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Hoosiers currently have the same odds, going from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +3500.

Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.