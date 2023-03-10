The No. 3 seed Indiana Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) take on the No. 6 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at United Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Indiana is 20-6 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins rank 193rd.

The 75.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 12.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (62.9).

When Indiana scores more than 62.9 points, it is 19-6.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana is putting up 80.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (67.5).

The Hoosiers are ceding 65.4 points per game this year at home, which is 6.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.2).

At home, Indiana is draining 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than in away games (4.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Indiana Schedule