Ball State vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (26-5) against the Ball State Cardinals (25-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Bowling Green. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Cardinals head into this contest following a 92-68 victory over Akron on Wednesday.
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Ball State 71
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals registered their signature win of the season on January 4, when they secured an 81-73 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
- Ball State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 64) on January 4
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 100) on November 26
- 85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 5
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 121) on December 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game, with a +403 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 65.5 per contest (209th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Ball State has averaged 77.1 points per game in MAC action, and 78.1 overall.
- At home, the Cardinals average 83.5 points per game. Away, they score 71.6.
- At home, Ball State concedes 61.9 points per game. Away, it gives up 67.8.
- The Cardinals have fared worse offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 75.9 points per contest, 2.2 fewer points their than season average of 78.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.