Friday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (26-5) against the Ball State Cardinals (25-7) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Bowling Green. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Cardinals head into this contest following a 92-68 victory over Akron on Wednesday.

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Ball State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Ball State 71

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals registered their signature win of the season on January 4, when they secured an 81-73 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Ball State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 64) on January 4

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 100) on November 26

85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 5

82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 121) on December 2

Ball State Performance Insights