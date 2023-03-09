Valparaiso vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the UIC Flames (17-14) and the Valparaiso Beacons (7-22) facing off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 9) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 victory for UIC.
The Beacons fell in their most recent game 70-67 against Belmont on Saturday.
Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
Valparaiso vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 66, Valparaiso 57
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Beacons defeated the Missouri State Lady Bears 77-68 on January 14.
- Valparaiso has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-68 at home over Missouri State (No. 106) on January 14
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 169) on November 12
- 54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 230) on February 17
- 74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 278) on February 19
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 288) on November 7
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons' -330 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 60 points per game (275th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per outing (327th in college basketball).
- Valparaiso scores fewer points in conference play (58.5 per game) than overall (60).
- In 2022-23 the Beacons are scoring 6.1 more points per game at home (63) than on the road (56.9).
- Valparaiso is giving up more points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (71).
- In their last 10 games, the Beacons are scoring 59.8 points per contest, 0.2 fewer points than their season average (60).
