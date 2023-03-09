Thursday's game features the UIC Flames (17-14) and the Valparaiso Beacons (7-22) facing off at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (on March 9) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 victory for UIC.

The Beacons fell in their most recent game 70-67 against Belmont on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Valparaiso vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 66, Valparaiso 57

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Beacons defeated the Missouri State Lady Bears 77-68 on January 14.

Valparaiso has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

77-68 at home over Missouri State (No. 106) on January 14

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 169) on November 12

54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 230) on February 17

74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 278) on February 19

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 288) on November 7

Valparaiso Performance Insights