Thursday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (14-15) against the Evansville Purple Aces (11-18) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of Murray State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Purple Aces' most recent contest was a 61-51 loss to Bradley on Saturday.

Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Evansville vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 73, Evansville 62

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces beat the Murray State Racers in a 75-67 win on January 27. It was their best victory of the season.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 at home over Murray State (No. 151) on January 27

68-65 at home over UIC (No. 197) on February 17

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 210) on November 7

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 230) on January 11

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 230) on February 1

Evansville Performance Insights