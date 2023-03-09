How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the AAC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (15-15) are taking the court in the AAC championship game against the No. 3 East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9). The title game is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM.
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
East Carolina vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 9.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Lady Pirates allow their opponents to score (56.4).
- When it scores more than 56.4 points, Houston is 12-11.
- East Carolina is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Lady Pirates put up 63.9 points per game, only four more points than the 59.9 the Cougars give up.
- East Carolina is 19-1 when scoring more than 59.9 points.
- Houston has an 11-4 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.
- The Lady Pirates shoot 31% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars make 39.8% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Lady Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 64-56
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|3/7/2023
|Tulane
|W 69-58
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Memphis
|W 69-60
|Dickies Arena
|3/9/2023
|Houston
|-
|Dickies Arena
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Wichita State
|W 62-55
|Fertitta Center
|3/7/2023
|SMU
|W 52-33
|Dickies Arena
|3/8/2023
|Wichita State
|W 72-64
|Dickies Arena
|3/9/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Dickies Arena
