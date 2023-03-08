Ball State vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (24-7) against the Akron Zips (17-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Ball State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 8.
The Cardinals head into this matchup on the heels of a 77-68 win over Miami (OH) on Saturday.
Ball State vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Ball State vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 75, Akron 63
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best victory of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings. The Cardinals secured the 81-73 home win on January 4.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Cardinals are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.
- Ball State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (13).
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 70) on January 4
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 92) on February 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 100) on November 26
- 85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 5
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on December 2
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (19th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (210th in college basketball).
- Ball State's offense has been less effective in MAC action this year, tallying 77.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.7 PPG.
- Offensively, the Cardinals have played better in home games this year, scoring 83.5 points per game, compared to 71.6 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Ball State has played better at home this year, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 67.8 away from home.
- The Cardinals' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 74.3 points a contest compared to the 77.7 they've averaged this year.
