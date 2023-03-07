Tuesday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) versus the Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Green Bay. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 69-65 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in their last game on Monday.

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 64, Cleveland State 63

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix registered their best win of the season on February 23, when they claimed a 64-49 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.

The Phoenix have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Green Bay is 17-1 (.944%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins

64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 67) on February 23

82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 67) on January 14

63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 74) on December 18

73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18

70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on December 14

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 15, the Vikings beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 90-83.

The Phoenix have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Cleveland State has 22 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the second-most in the nation.

Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins

90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on November 15

63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on March 6

57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 16

81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 4

77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 68.2 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +458 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Green Bay is tallying 67.2 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (68.2).

The Phoenix are posting 70.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 67.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Green Bay is allowing 50.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 55.6.

The Phoenix have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.1 points fewer than the 68.2 they've scored this season.

Cleveland State Performance Insights