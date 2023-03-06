Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Turner, in his most recent game, had 16 points and three blocks in a 125-122 win over the Bulls.

Now let's dig into Turner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.1 21.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 6.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA 26.5 27.3 29 PR 25.5 25.9 27.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Myles Turner Insights vs. the 76ers

Turner is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Pacers average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.7 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.7 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

Giving up 23.7 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.5 makes per game, fourth in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 38 14 8 1 0 5 1

