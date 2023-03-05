The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) are home in Big Ten action versus the Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: CBS

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Indiana is 19-6 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 56th.

The 75.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 5.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (69.5).

Indiana is 15-3 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana is putting up 80.4 points per game this season at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.5).

The Hoosiers are ceding 64.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (72.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, Indiana has played better when playing at home this season, making 6.5 treys per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Indiana Schedule