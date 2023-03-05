How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - March 5
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) are home in Big Ten action versus the Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 19-6 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank 56th.
- The 75.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 5.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (69.5).
- Indiana is 15-3 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana is putting up 80.4 points per game this season at home, which is 12.9 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.5).
- The Hoosiers are ceding 64.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.3 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (72.2).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Indiana has played better when playing at home this season, making 6.5 treys per game with a 40.8% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 80-65
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Purdue
|W 79-71
|Mackey Arena
|2/28/2023
|Iowa
|L 90-68
|Assembly Hall
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
