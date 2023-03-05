The Indiana Pacers, Buddy Hield included, face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 110-99 loss to the Spurs (his previous game) Hield posted 27 points, four assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Hield, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 17.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.4 PRA 22.5 25 24.1 PR 19.5 22.3 21.7 3PM 3.5 3.8 3.6



Buddy Hield Insights vs. the Bulls

Hield is responsible for taking 15.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.5 per game.

He's connected on 3.8 threes per game, or 27.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hield's opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Bulls are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Bulls are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Bulls are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Buddy Hield vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 28 27 4 1 6 0 0 1/24/2023 39 19 5 4 4 3 4 10/26/2022 32 25 3 4 7 0 0

