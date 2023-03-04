Valparaiso vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Belmont Bruins (20-10) going head to head against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-57 win for heavily favored Belmont.
Their last time out, the Beacons lost 77-64 to Murray State on Thursday.
Valparaiso vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Valparaiso vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 77, Valparaiso 57
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- When the Beacons defeated the Missouri State Lady Bears, the No. 98 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-68 on January 14, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Valparaiso has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 154) on November 12
- 54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 17
- 74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 267) on February 19
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 7
- 76-72 on the road over Bradley (No. 343) on February 23
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons' -327 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.8 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (328th in college basketball).
- Valparaiso's offense has been less productive in MVC contests this season, tallying 58.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 59.8 PPG.
- The Beacons post 62.7 points per game in home games, compared to 56.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- At home, Valparaiso is giving up 0.9 more points per game (71.9) than away from home (71.0).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Beacons have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 60.9 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 59.8 they've put up over the course of this season.
