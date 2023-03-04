Saturday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Belmont Bruins (20-10) going head to head against the Valparaiso Beacons (7-21) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-57 win for heavily favored Belmont.

Their last time out, the Beacons lost 77-64 to Murray State on Thursday.

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Valparaiso vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 77, Valparaiso 57

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

When the Beacons defeated the Missouri State Lady Bears, the No. 98 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-68 on January 14, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Valparaiso has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 154) on November 12

54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 17

74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 267) on February 19

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 7

76-72 on the road over Bradley (No. 343) on February 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Valparaiso Performance Insights