The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) take on the No. 4 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-10) in the ACC Tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 14.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.6).

Louisville has a 20-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

Louisville is 21-5 when it scores more than 58.6 points.

The Fighting Irish record 76.1 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cardinals give up.

Notre Dame has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Fighting Irish are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.8%).

The Cardinals' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.3 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.

Notre Dame Schedule