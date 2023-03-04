How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) take on the No. 4 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-10) in the ACC Tournament Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals average 14.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Fighting Irish allow their opponents to score (58.6).
- Louisville has a 20-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
- Louisville is 21-5 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- The Fighting Irish record 76.1 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 63.7 the Cardinals give up.
- Notre Dame has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Fighting Irish are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 6.5% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.8%).
- The Cardinals' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.3 higher than the Fighting Irish have conceded.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-53
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 68-65
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/3/2023
|NC State
|W 66-60
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
