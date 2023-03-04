The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) will hope to stop an 11-game road slide when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Clemson (-9.5) 144.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Clemson (-8.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has covered 10 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
  • Clemson has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • A total of 19 out of the Tigers' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (149th).
  • The Fighting Irish were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.
  • Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

