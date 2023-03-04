Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) will hope to stop an 11-game road slide when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-9.5)
|143.5
|-500
|+360
|DraftKings
|Clemson (-9.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+360
|Tipico
|Clemson (-8.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered 10 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Clemson has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- A total of 19 out of the Tigers' 30 games this season have gone over the point total.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks much better (80th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (149th).
- The Fighting Irish were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the fifth-biggest change in the country.
- Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
