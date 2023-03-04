Saturday's contest at Hulman Center has the Illinois State Redbirds (22-7) going head to head against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-17) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 win for heavily favored Illinois State.

The Sycamores are coming off of an 87-71 victory against Bradley in their most recent game on Thursday.

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Indiana State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 71, Indiana State 59

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Sycamores defeated the Saint Louis Billikens 64-62 on November 7.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 150) on February 10

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 150) on January 29

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 205) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 18

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights