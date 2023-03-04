The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) will square off in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) on Saturday at Target Center, tipping off at 2:30 PM.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes' 81.1 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers allow.
  • When Ohio State allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-3.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Ohio State is 23-4.
  • The Hoosiers put up 81.7 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 66.8 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Indiana has a 25-2 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • Indiana is 25-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The Hoosiers are making 49.9% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (42%).
  • The Buckeyes shoot 47.3% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Purdue W 83-60 Assembly Hall
2/26/2023 @ Iowa L 86-85 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/3/2023 Michigan State W 94-85 Target Center
3/4/2023 Ohio State - Target Center

