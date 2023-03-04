Saturday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) and Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6) going head to head at Target Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 4.

The Hoosiers head into this game on the heels of a 94-85 win against Michigan State on Friday.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Ohio State 68

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers defeated the No. 5 Maryland Terrapins in a 68-61 win on January 12, which was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hoosiers are 10-2 (.833%) -- the sixth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 7/AP Poll)) on February 9

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on November 14

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on February 13

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 26

87-63 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on December 1

Indiana Performance Insights